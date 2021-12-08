Chandigarh: Another theft from car after smashing glass

In ninth such incident in Chandigarh in the past six weeks, thieves fled with items kept in a parked car after smashing its windowpane in Sector 26 on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaskiran Kaur, a resident of Sector 33, told police that she had parked her Hyundai Accent car opposite Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration while going to pick up her child from school when the crime took place.

When she returned one of the side windows had been smashed and her two bags containing cash, jewellery and documents were missing. A case has been registered.

Mechanic duo held for stealing silencers

Two mechanics who work at the motor market in Manimajra and are addicted to drugs have been arrested for a string of thefts involving car silencers in the past six months.

Identified as Amir Khan and Amit Sharma, both 22, they are residents of Daria village. Police said they have stolen silencers from cars parked in Sectors 11, 15, 22 and Manimajra multiple times in the past six months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were arrested at a naka in Sector 23. Police also impounded the stolen Activa they were riding on.

Woman foils snatching bid

A snatcher was arrested after a woman foiled his bid to steal her mobile phone in a Sector-27 park, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

Shiny Rana of Sector 19 said she caught the snatcher, but he managed to free himself. She said she raised an alarm following which few passersby caught him.

The accused is Varinder Golu of Sector 28, who worked at Pal store in Sector 27. Golu, who again managed to flee, was arrested later and sent to judicial custody.

Two held with 12gm heroin, illegal liquor

A 26-year-old man, Salim, 26, of Mauli Jagran complex was arrested with 12.43 gm heroin on December 6, police said. A case under NDPS Act was registered against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another case, one Ajay of Kishangarh was caught with 83 quarters of countrymade liquor. He was later released on bail.

Two arrested for gambling

The crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Sadhu Paswan of Shastri Nagar while gambling in Sector 26 and recovered ₹21,010 from his possession. He was released on bail.

One Tinku, 28, of Ram Darbar was also arrested under similar charges. The police recovered ₹1,240 from his possession.