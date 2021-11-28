Chandigarh: Another theft from parked car after smashing glass

Adding to a spree of similar crimes in Chandigarh this month, thieves fled with items kept in a car after smashing its rear windshield at the main market in Manimajra, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on November 25. Hari Om, who resides in Panchkula and runs a departmental store in Manimajra, told police that he had parked his car outside his shop.

Later, he realised that someone had broken its rear windshield and stolen his laptop and wallet that was kept inside.

A case has been registered under Sections 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Manimajra, Chandigarh.

Eighth incident this month

This is eighth such incident reported in the city in the past one month, according to FIRs assessed from different police stations. A Ropar resident, who had parked his car near Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, lost some cash and valuables in a similar manner on November 24.

In another incident reported from Sector 26, an electricity department employee lost a bag containing ₹20,000 that was kept in his car parked near the engineering college on November 22.

On November 14, a resident of Sector 39 reported the theft of a bag carrying ₹1.1 lakh, a diamond ring and important documents from her car parked near the Tibetan market in Sector 17.

In all these cases, the miscreants had smashed the windowpanes to gain access to the items. Police have made no arrest in any of these cases yet.