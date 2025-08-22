Chandigarh: ASAP rally leaves PU roads littered with party stickers

Just two days after National Students Union of India (NSUI) had flouted the sticker ban inside the Panjab University (PU) campus by littering Students Centre during a rally, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) also followed the suit, breaking traffic rules and littering the road leading to the centre on Thursday. Students supporters of ASAP during a rally at Student Centre in Panjab University on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

ASAP had come to the Students Centre in three groups. One of their group stationed near the chowk beside the English Department was seen walking towards the centre and throwing stickers on the road. The security guard posted also confirmed the littering. While no stickers were thrown at the centre, the stickers of NSUI that littered the centre on Tuesday were still present there.

The panel for managing the campaign in PU was announced by ASAP, with Sukhraj Singh Mann of University Institute of Legal Studies declared as the campaign president. A membership drive was also kicked off by the party and around three different factions of the party came together at the Students Centre on Thursday.

However, when leaving, it was seen that the party members were driving dangerously, sitting on the windows of their expensive SUV cars and putting their safety at stake. It was also reported that there were some outsiders present during the rally. They were stopped at the gate for checking and were asked to leave their identity document like driving licence with the security before they were allowed inside the campus.

A PU security official confirmed that the traffic police can issue challans inside the campus. However, offences like driving without a helmet and driving dangerously like this are usually ignored. While students had protested against police deployment on campus, the official asked whether the students would take responsibility in case of any mishap.

State general secretary of ASAP, Kawalpreet Singh Judge said that before holding the rally, strict instructions were given to all members to follow rules. He said, “When the event unfolded at the Students Centre, all rules were followed in front of the state leadership. It is unfortunate if rules were broken elsewhere, and if presented with pictures or videos of such incidents, we will take appropriate action against those responsible.”

Dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said that they have asked the campus security to go through the footage to see what infractions have taken place and the disciplinary committee appointed for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections will take a call regarding this.

Chief of university security, Vikram Singh added that they are already going over video footage of the event organised by NSUI to identify the violators and will put this information before the committee. “It is likely that they will be fined by the authorities,” he added.

While the poll code is not in effect, the police had warned students to avoid such things during their all party meeting held last week.

Meanwhile, the DSW is going to hold a meeting on Friday to announce the schedule for the PUCSC election, which will be held on September 3. Poll code will kick into effect right after this announcement.