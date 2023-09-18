Chandigarh-based coach retained as DDCA men’s U-19 team chief coach

Former first-class cricketer from Himachal Pradesh and a seasoned coach Jaswant Rai has been retained as Delhi U-19 men’s team chief coach for the upcoming domestic season.

Jaswant Rai, who is based in Chandigarh, also trains left-arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh who is in the Indian cricket team that is going to compete in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in China. (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh-based coach also trains left-arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh who is in the Indian cricket team that is going to compete in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in China.

He was appointed by the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) last season for the same post. The Delhi men’s U-19 team qualified for the quarterfinals knockout stage in both one-day and multi-day tournaments, and this happened after a gap of six years for Delhi under Jaswant’s leadership. He had been on the selection committee of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the past and carries much-required experience for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, another first-class cricketer from Himachal Pradesh, Rajiv Nayyar, who is also part of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) senior selection committee for men’s team, has been appointed by the DDCA as assistant coach of their U-23 men’s coach team. He will quit UTCA to join DDCA for the upcoming season. Two seasons ago, Rajiv was chief coach of the UTCA men’s senior team.

