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Chandigarh:Braving all odds, they passed with flying colours

Despite battling multiple odds, three students from the tricity have passed the CBSE Class 12 examinations with flying colours .

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Proving that determination and consistency can overcome every obstacle, three students from the tricity have passed the CBSE Class 12 examinations with flying colours despite battling multiple odds.

Vanshika, a student of the Institute for the Blind, Sector-26, topped her school in the CBSE Class 12 examinations by scoring 97.4%. (HT Photo)

Vanshika, a student of the Institute for the Blind, Sector-26, topped her school in the CBSE Class 12 examinations by scoring 97.4%.

A humanities student, she credited her success to regular study habits and staying consistent throughout the academic year.

Vanshika’s father works as a labourer while her mother is a homemaker. She hails from Karnal, Haryana and has two sisters. She aspires to crack the UPSC examination and serve the country.

Another student, Saima, secured 93.4% marks in humanities and finished second in Class 12 at the Institute for the Blind. Coming from Ambala, Living with complete vision loss, she credits her family for standing firmly behind her education. Her father works as a labourer while her mother is a homemaker. Saima said she hopes to continue her studies and has already applied to three colleges in the city. She wishes to pursue music alongside academics.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh:Braving all odds, they passed with flying colours
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh:Braving all odds, they passed with flying colours
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