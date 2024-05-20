Chandigarh: Car leaves pedestrian injured near housing board light point

A 40-year-old woman pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in Manimajra. The incident occurred on May 11, when Radha Rani of Manimajra was crossing the road while returning home from Mirchia Hospital near Housing Board light point. (iStock)

The incident occurred on May 11, when Radha Rani of Manimajra was crossing the road while returning home from Mirchia Hospital near Housing Board light point.

The driver of the car, identified as Ashok Kumar, lost control of his vehicle and struck Rani. Following the collision, Kumar immediately assisted the injured woman and took her to the Civil Hospital in Manimajra for medical attention. Rani sustained a backbone injury and remains under treatment.

A case under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 337 (causing injury through negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station.