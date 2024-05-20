 Chandigarh: Car leaves pedestrian injured near housing board light point - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Car leaves pedestrian injured near housing board light point

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 20, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Following the collision, the driver immediately assisted the injured woman and took her to the Civil Hospital in Manimajra for medical attention; Rani sustained a backbone injury and remains under treatment

A 40-year-old woman pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in Manimajra.

The incident occurred on May 11, when Radha Rani of Manimajra was crossing the road while returning home from Mirchia Hospital near Housing Board light point. (iStock)
The incident occurred on May 11, when Radha Rani of Manimajra was crossing the road while returning home from Mirchia Hospital near Housing Board light point. (iStock)

The incident occurred on May 11, when Radha Rani of Manimajra was crossing the road while returning home from Mirchia Hospital near Housing Board light point.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The driver of the car, identified as Ashok Kumar, lost control of his vehicle and struck Rani. Following the collision, Kumar immediately assisted the injured woman and took her to the Civil Hospital in Manimajra for medical attention. Rani sustained a backbone injury and remains under treatment.

A case under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 337 (causing injury through negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Car leaves pedestrian injured near housing board light point

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On