Chandigarh: Cold winds cause night temp to drop to 6°C

With cold northerly winds blowing through the day, the city’s night temperature dropped from 9.6°C on Sunday to 6°C on Monday, 1.8 degrees below normal.

This was the lowest night temperature since January 18 when it was 3.3°C, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With a feeble Western Disturbance likely to affect the region again from Tuesday onwards, cloudy and warmer nights can be expected.

The maximum temperature also dipped slightly from 22.6°C to 21.2°C, 1.6 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 24°C and 27°C, and the night temperature between 10°C and 12°C.