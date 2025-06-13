Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Common merit list for Class 11 admissions out

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Two separate lists have been made, one for government school students of Chandigarh who will get the 85% quota and the other, for general school students.

The UT education department has released the common merit list and the stream-wise merit list for the ongoing Class 11 admissions in government schools.

The highest scorer applying for admission is Yashasvi Bhav who scored 99.2% in the non-UT government school category. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The highest scorer applying for admission is Yashasvi Bhav who scored 99.2% in the non-UT government school category. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two separate lists have been made, one for government school students of Chandigarh who will get the 85% quota and the other, for general school students. There are six government school students who have secured 96% and above, while there are 91 students in the other category.

The highest scorer applying for admission is Yashasvi Bhav who scored 99.2% in the non-UT government school category.

Students have till 5 pm on June 13 to flag any discrepancies in the common merit list. The list indicating allotment of school and stream will be displayed on June 20. The lists can be accessed on https://nltchd.info/practice/.

The UT education department had confirmed receipt of 15,581 applications for 13,875 seats at 42 senior secondary schools.

As per data, of the 15,581 applications, 9,926 are from children who have studied from government schools of the city and will be eligible for the 85% quota set aside for them, while the remaining 5,655 are from the open category, including private school students and applicants from other states.

Of the total 13,875 seats, 11,794 seats will be reserved for government school students and 2,081 seats will be open seats.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Common merit list for Class 11 admissions out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On