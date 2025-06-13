Chandigarh: Common merit list for Class 11 admissions out

The UT education department has released the common merit list and the stream-wise merit list for the ongoing Class 11 admissions in government schools. The highest scorer applying for admission is Yashasvi Bhav who scored 99.2% in the non-UT government school category. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two separate lists have been made, one for government school students of Chandigarh who will get the 85% quota and the other, for general school students. There are six government school students who have secured 96% and above, while there are 91 students in the other category.

The highest scorer applying for admission is Yashasvi Bhav who scored 99.2% in the non-UT government school category.

Students have till 5 pm on June 13 to flag any discrepancies in the common merit list. The list indicating allotment of school and stream will be displayed on June 20. The lists can be accessed on https://nltchd.info/practice/.

The UT education department had confirmed receipt of 15,581 applications for 13,875 seats at 42 senior secondary schools.

As per data, of the 15,581 applications, 9,926 are from children who have studied from government schools of the city and will be eligible for the 85% quota set aside for them, while the remaining 5,655 are from the open category, including private school students and applicants from other states.

Of the total 13,875 seats, 11,794 seats will be reserved for government school students and 2,081 seats will be open seats.