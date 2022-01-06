Chandigarh: Cyclists’ fatalities last year were highest since 2016

While the total road accident fatalities in Chandigarh in 2021 were lower compared to the pre-Covid years, the number of cyclists dying was the highest since 2016, according to the data compiled by the traffic police.

As many as 16 cyclists were killed on city roads last year, the highest since 2016 when there were 28 such deaths, even as the city is working on a Public Bike Sharing (PBS) project to encourage cycling among residents.

In 2017, the number of cyclist deaths had lowered to 13, further to 11 in 2018, while 10 cyclists each were killed in the subsequent two years.

Talking about the reason behind the spike last year, Kamaljeet Singh Soi, member of National Road Safety Council, said, “Cycling picked up amid the pandemic, especially during the lockdown, which may be behind the increase in fatalities.”

Soi added that before encouraging cycling, the administration should ensure the right infrastructure for cyclists, as the average main roads were not safe for them. “Further, cyclists should also adhere to traffic rules and wear helmets to protect themselves from head injury,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Road Safety) Jaswinder Singh said just ensuring the right road infrastructure wasn’t enough, as traffic awareness was also crucial.

“Last year, a pedestrian was killed on a Zebra crossing. This reflects the need for increased awareness among commuters regarding the right of way, adhering to lanes, and various road signs and markings,” he added.

On traffic police’s initiatives, senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Manisha Choudhary said, “We have recommended cycle tracks wherever they are missing and are conducting drives for cyclists to encourage the use of dedicated tracks. We have also advised improved visibility of these tracks for all road users. Further, the administration is considering penalising cyclists who don’t use the tracks.”

In 2021, the traffic police had also issued over 2,500 challans to commuters for driving on footpaths and cycle tracks.

Meanwhile , NP Sharma, chief general manager of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, that launched the PBS project in the city, said, “An awareness campaign for cyclists, to encourage safe riding, is in the works. The administration is also working on a draft cycling policy to further improve safety of cyclists.”

As part of the four-phase project, the city will get 5,000 cycles and 617 docking stations, making it the densest cycle-sharing project of the country.