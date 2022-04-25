Chandigarh: Dog owner booked after canine bites woman

Chandigarh Police on Friday booked the owner of a pet dog after the canine bit a woman near Government Model School, Sector 16.

The incident took place at around 9.40 pm when the Smita Satyarhi of Sector 16 was on an evening walk. She spotted the white-coloured dog and asked the owner to put a leash on his pet, but the latter did not pay heed. The dog later attacked the woman and she sustained multiple injuries on her left hand.

A case under Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station against the unidentified owner of the dog.

We communicate through our aura: Sister Shivani

Renowned Brahmakumari Sister Shivani said on Sunday that the first way we communicate with people is through our vibrations and the aura we radiate. She was speaking during a special programme organised at Tagore Theatre for the second consecutive day. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion.

Authors felicitated on World Book Day

As part of the World Book Day Celebrations, a literary event was organised at the Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday. The event, which was organised by White Falcon Publishing, a Chandigarh-based publishing house, included poetry recitation in English. Authors from the region were felicitated for their contribution to literature. As many as 24 local authors were also honoured and SS Bhatti, eminent author and former principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, presided over the function.

Cricket trials on April 26, 27

The Chandigarh Cricket Association, affiliated to the Haryana Cricket Association, will conduct trials on April 26 and April 27 at 4:30 pm to select the Chandigarh team which will compete in the upcoming Haryana inter-district cricket tournament for Pataudi Trophy. Interested players should have domicile of either Chandigarh or Haryana and also not be registered with any other state association. The trials will be conducted at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, on April 26 and 27.

Fortis Hospital organises ENT surgical conclave

The department of ENT and head and neck surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, conducted a two-day conference – ENT Surgical Conclave 2022. Dr Ashok Gupta had organised the surgical conclave in collaboration with the All India Rhinology Society and Punjab Medical Council. The conference was attended by renowned otolaryngologists, besides 200 delegates, including junior and senior residents, from various medical colleges.

RBU organises cyclothon at Sukhna Lake

Rayat Bahra University organised a Cyclothon at Sukhna Lake on Sunday to celebrate World Earth Day. Rakesh Kumar Popli, secretary of Chandigarh Housing Board was the chief guest on the occasion. He flagged off the cyclists and lauded the initiative.