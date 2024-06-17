Chandigarh: Drunk man rams car into police barricades near Sukhna Lake, held

A Panchkula man was arrested for crashing his car into the police barricades near Sukhna Lake in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident was reported by Sanjay Pal, a resident of Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh, who alleged that the car driver was driving in an intoxicated state. (Getty Images)

According to police, Mukul, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, was driving his car recklessly, ultimately crashing into police barricades around 3.30 am on Saturday. The impact caused significant damage to the barricades.

The incident was reported by Sanjay Pal, a resident of Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh, who alleged that Mukul was driving in an intoxicated state.

Responding to the scene swiftly, police detained Mukul. He was taken for medical examination at a hospital that confirmed that he was driving under the influence, said police.

He was subsequently booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Sector-3 police station, and later released on bail.