Chandigarh: DSP’s wife succumbs to injuries 3 weeks after mishap

After battling for life for three weeks, the wife of a UT deputy superintendent of police (DSP) succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident on August 26.

The deceased, Renu Ranjan Sharma, wife of DSP (Security) Devinder Sharma, was riding a Honda Activa when she rammed into a car door opened suddenly.

A resident of Sector 19, Renu was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, with severe injuries and was under treatment since then.

The car driver, Hansdeep, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali, was arrested and later released on bail.

After Renu’s death, police have added Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) in the FIR registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, at the Sector 19 police station.