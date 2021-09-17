Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: DSP’s wife succumbs to injuries 3 weeks after mishap
The car driver, Hansdeep, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali, was arrested and later released on bail. (REUTERS)
Chandigarh: DSP’s wife succumbs to injuries 3 weeks after mishap

Renu Ranjan Sharma, wife of DSP (Security) Devinder Sharma, had suffered injuries after she rammed into an opening car door while riding a scooter in Chandigarh’s Sector 19 on August 26
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:19 AM IST

After battling for life for three weeks, the wife of a UT deputy superintendent of police (DSP) succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident on August 26.

The deceased, Renu Ranjan Sharma, wife of DSP (Security) Devinder Sharma, was riding a Honda Activa when she rammed into a car door opened suddenly.

A resident of Sector 19, Renu was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, with severe injuries and was under treatment since then.

The car driver, Hansdeep, a resident of Phase 9, Mohali, was arrested and later released on bail.

After Renu’s death, police have added Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) in the FIR registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, at the Sector 19 police station.

