Chandigarh education dept to form panel to look into decline in govt school results

Director school education (DSE) Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar has constituted an internal committee to look into the dismal performance by some government schools in the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Maloya, had the worst performance in Class 10 results with only 19.2% students passing the exams.

Other schools with poor performance include Government High School (GHS), Sector 24, that recorded a pass percentage of 32%; GMSSS, Sector 38 West (38.1%); GMSSS, Sector 56 (39.1%) and GHS, Karsan (43.9%).

Overall, the pass percentage of government schools in Class 10 was 74.1%, a major drop from 96.6% in 2021.

Though Class 12 results were better, here too, the overall pass percentage dropped from 98.68% to 91.15% since last year. Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Khuda Lahora, had the lowest pass percentage of 63.58% in Class 12.

Speaking about this, Brar said, “Last year, the board exams weren’t conducted by CBSE, so a drop was expected. But a school scoring below 70-80% pass percentage is a matter of concern. The purpose of the committee isn’t to punish the schools or take action against them but to look into what can be done to improve the results next year.”

He added that he had a few proposals to improve the results, which he will put forward in the committee meeting.

Dept to start admissions for Class 11 soon

The UT education department will also soon release the admission schedule for Class 11 after the declaration of Class 10 results. The admissions will be done online through the department’s website. Last year, the admission process was held in August and 18,703 students had applied for 15,355 seats across the various government schools.

Meanwhile, term one exams for Classes 3 to 12 will be conducted in October. As a one-time measure, only one term paper will be conducted for Classes 9 to 12, compared to two earlier. Annual exams will be conducted in March for Classes 3 to 8 and Class 9 and 11. Unit tests will be conducted in July/August, September and December/January.