Chandigarh: February gone by was hottest in 7 years

According to the IMD, average temperatures will remain higher than normal in the city from March to May as well
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Maximum temperature had reached 32.7°C on February 26, highest for the month since 1954. (HT FILE PHOTO)

With record-breaking hot days towards its end, February 2021 saw highest average temperature for the month since 2015, for which the data is available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“With maximum temperature going up to 32.7°C, it was expected that the average temperature in February will remain high,” said IMD, Chandigarh, director Surender Paul. “The western disturbances were weak and too few in numbers this February. Even in the first week of March, a western disturbance will be active in the city, but is unlikely to bring any rain. Dry and sunny weather will continue, and maximum temperature will cross 30°C again.”

Chandigarh had recorded maximum temperature in excess of 30°C for three consecutive days, as it climbed to 32.7°C on Friday (February 26). It was highest for a February day since 1954, when it had reached 32.8°C. After some rain on Friday night, mercury had dropped below 30°C over the weekend. Maximum temperature went down from 28°C on Sunday to 26.7 degrees on Monday. Minimum temperature stayed unchanged at 11.1°C.

Paul said a strong anticyclonic movement had formed over the city, which kept winds under control. “With less traffic and pollution due to Covid, average temperatures have stayed high for previous months as well, as otherwise suspended particulate matter in the air reflects sunlight and keeps the city from getting too warm,” he said.

Hot months ahead too

IMD, Delhi, has also released their long-range forecast on Monday, according to which Chandigarh — which is considered a part of Haryana for forecast purposes — will have average temperature 0.71 degrees above normal. La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean (which boost monsoon in the country) are prevailing over the country and are likely to sustain over the period.

Meanwhile, in the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 28 and 30 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 11 and 13 degrees.

