Chandigarh: Fire breaks out at Dadumajra dumping ground

A fire erupted at the Dadumajra dumping ground in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, resulting in thick plumes of smoke affecting surrounding residential areas. Reportedly intensified by strong winds, the blaze spread through large accumulations of waste, with smoke visible across various parts of the city. While the flames were mostly contained, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation. (HT Photo)

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighting operations continued late till the filing of the report. While the flames were largely brought under control, smoke continued to rise from the site. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

This is not the first such incident at the site. The landfill, spread over 45.11 acres, has witnessed multiple fire outbreaks over the years, raising serious concerns about air pollution and health hazards for nearby residents.

The dumping ground is situated in close proximity to densely populated areas, making them highly vulnerable to such incidents. Earlier this year, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the Chandigarh municipal corporation to clear the landfill by May — a deadline that now appears to have lapsed without substantial progress.