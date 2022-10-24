Chandigarh: Flouting 2-hour cracker-bursting window may land you in jail

Around 2,000 cops will be deployed in Chandigarh and Mohali on Diwali to keep a tab on people violating the two-hour cracker bursting window and to ensure peaceful festivities.

In both cities, the local administrations have allowed bursting of crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm. While no timing restriction is in force in Panchkula, the Haryana government, similar to Chandigarh administration and Punjab government, has allowed bursting of only green crackers.

Bursting crackers beyond the two-hour window will invite an FIR under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in both Chandigarh and Mohali. The charge may lead to imprisonment up to six months with fine extending to ₹1,000.

Loud crackers like ladis (string crackers) are also banned and those bursting them are also likely to be booked.

Meanwhile, police across the tricity will also maintain vigil to ensure safety and security of people amid Diwali festivities.

In Chandigarh, six deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 35 inspectors, including all station house officers (SHOs), will be on field to monitor the situation.

PCR patrolling will continue in all busy markets, especially around jewellery shops, and near religious places. Special checking of hotels, guest houses and inns will also be conducted.

According to officials, while foot patrolling has been intensified apart from patrolling vans, cops will also remain deployed in public places in civvies. The traffic police will also set up floating nakas to keep a check on the traffic situation.

To avoid any untoward incident, PCR teams, patrolling teams and anti-riot personnel, have been deployed in Mohali as well.

Senior police officers, including senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, along with SP and DSP rank officers, will monitor the security arrangements, and conduct checks at religious places and busy markets across the district.

Coordination with the fire department and medical teams will be maintained for quick response if required.

Meanwhile, ambulances have been deployed at the cracker markets for emergency, and shopkeepers have been directed to ensure all safety measures, including fire extinguishers, water tanks and sand buckets.

Hospitals on alert for Diwali injuries

The respective health departments will also remain on alert on Diwali to treat any injuries due to bursting of crackers.

“The emergency department at GMSH-16, along with civil hospitals at Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, have been put on alert. The hospitals have made all necessary arrangements, including availability of medicines, to deal with patients of burn and eye injuries due to crackers,” a press statement by the UT health department stated.

An eye specialist will be available round-the-clock to treat eye injury patients. At PGIMER as well, doctors at the Advanced Eye Centre and emergency will be available to attend to patients.

Even in Panchkula, arrangements are in place at all government facilities. Panchkula chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar said, “Doctors will remain on duty to attend to any injuries due to crackers.”

