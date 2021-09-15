Chandigarh: GMSH told to conduct night inspections

A day after UT health secretary found lapsesin the working of healthcare staff at various government hospitals in Chandigarh during a night inspection, director health services Dr Amandeep Kang asked officials of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, to conduct more surprise night inspections.

“The medical superintendent, deputy medical superintendent and senior medical officers should take surprise rounds during the night time and submit the reports,” the order reads.

Minor fire at PGIMER

A minor fire broke out at the department of experimental medicine, Research Block B, at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Tuesday afternoon. It was put off by the hospital staff. An air conditioner and some equipment were damaged. A short-circuit is suspected to be the cause.

PO cell in-charge transferred

The in-charge of the proclaimed offender and summon cell of Chandigarh Police, inspector Jasminder Singh, has been transferred t to the police lines on administrative grounds. Inspector Satvinder Singh has got the temporary charge in his place, according to orders issued by the senior superintendent of police on Tuesday.

21-kg drugs disposed off

The drug disposal committee on Tuesday disposed off over 21-kg drugs recovered by the Sector 17 police in 13 cases. It was disposed using the incinerator at the Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Derabassi, Mohali. The drugs included 16.15 kg poppy husk, 4.8 kg marijuana, 3.66 gram smack, 194.15 grams of heroin, 81 injections of buprenorphine and 81 injections of pheniramine.

UT admn assures help to Afghan students

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday met members of the Afghan Students Unity Group in Chandigarh on Tuesday and assured them of full support from the administration. Pal personally called Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and asked him to help the students in this hour of crisis with tuition fee waiver and hostel support. He also asked Dr Amandeep Kang, UT director of health services, to extend free treatment for Afghan nationals at the city’s government hospitals and dispensaries.

Junior softball meet on Sept 18,19

The 37th Junior Chandigarh Softball Championship will be held at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 35 on September 18 and 19. All participants are required to submit entries on September 15. During the championship, two teams will be selected, which will take part in Junior National Softball Championship at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar from September 26 to 30.