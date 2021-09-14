Chandigarh: Absent staff, violation of Covid norms found at govt hospitals

Staff missing from duty, violation of Covid guidelines and consumption on liquor on hospital premises were some of the findings during the inspection of healthcare facilities by Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

During his visit to the Manimajra civil hospital, the health secretary observed that most of the medical staffers were not wearing masks while performing their duties.

At ESI Hospital, the emergency medical officer was found sleeping. The security officers there complained that they have not received their salaries since February this year.

However, at the civil hospitals in sectors 22 and 45, medical officers and healthcare staffers were found attending patients as per the duty roster.

The secretary said a warning has been issued to the defaulters and no action has been taken against the staffers who were found absent from their duties or were busy using their mobile phones since this was the first surprise visit by the senior officials.

There will be frequent surprise inspections, which will be followed by appropriate actions against the officials found guilty of misconduct or lapses.

Meanwhile, during the inspection of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, Garg observed that two cars were illegally parked in front of the oxygen generation plant in which six men were consuming liquor.

“The men were arguing loudly and using abusive language. When asked about their purpose of visit, they said they had come to the hospital just to eat food from the canteen. They seemed to be frequent visitors,” the health secretary said.

The secretary also wrote a letter to the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) and asked him to take necessary action against the men for trespassing and other undesired activities on the hospital premises.