Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Guidelines for reopening colleges to be issued soon
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Guidelines for reopening colleges to be issued soon

Educational institutes in Chandigarh allowed to reopen from August; those attending physical classes must have taken at least one vaccine dose
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:12 AM IST
It is likely that students of Chandigarh colleges will be allowed to attend physical classes with consent of their parents and online classes will also be conducted simultaneously. (HT file)

Detailed guidelines for reopening of colleges in Chandigarh will be issued this week, a senior official of the education department confirmed on Sunday.

Although classes for the 2021-22 academic session will start for Panjab University’s (PU) affiliated colleges from August 11, including the ones in Chandigarh, modalities are yet to be issued by the UT higher education department.

In July, the Chandigarh administration allowed colleges and universities to reopen from August, with the rider that students, teaching and non-teaching staff who turn up for physical classes must have received at least one vaccine dose.

It is likely that students will be allowed to attend physical classes with the consent of their parents and online classes will be conducted simultaneously. With PU releasing its academic calendar recently, colleges are also waiting for guidelines to be issued.

Since the pandemic outbreak in March last year, city colleges have remained largely shut. Some of them reopened in November, but didn’t evoke much response from students. When the first wave subsided, the administration had decided to reopen all colleges in February this year. However, the second wave started soon after in March, thwarting the plan.

Admission schedule to be announced shortly

The admission schedule for centralised and non-centralised courses in city colleges are likely to be announced this week. The higher education department has made all preliminary preparations for UG and PG admissions and a meeting will be held in coming days to finalise the schedule. An official said it is expected to be released this week.

According to the academic calendar issued by PU, teaching for ongoing batches in affiliated colleges will start from August 11. However, the teaching for first year students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will start from September 1 and September 13 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP