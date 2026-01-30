Chandigarh: Guv Kataria unveils portrait celebrating vibrant hues of spring

A rare art portrait capturing the vibrant mustard fields of Punjab and symbolising the “Beginning of the Spring Season” was unveiled by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Punjab Lok Bhawan here on Tuesday. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria with Harpreet Sandhu, state information commissioner, at Lok Bhawan. (HT Photo)

The artwork has been compiled by Harpreet Sandhu, state information commissioner, as a visual tribute to the state’s agrarian soul and its timeless bond with nature.

The portrait showcases the golden expanse of mustard fields under clear skies, evoking the gentle transition into spring — a season that in Punjab signifies renewal, abundance and new beginnings.

The luminous yellow blooms reflect not just a change in season, but the enduring relationship between the land and its farmers, where agriculture remains both livelihood and legacy.

Releasing the portrait, the Governor lauded its artistic and thematic depth, saying mustard fields are inseparable from Punjab’s cultural and rural identity.

He remarked that the artwork beautifully captures the spirit of optimism, prosperity and regeneration associated with spring, while also underscoring the deep-rooted harmony between Punjab’s landscape, its people and nature.

Kataria also appreciated Harpreet Sandhu’s effort in creating what he termed a meaningful visual documentation of Punjab’s rural ethos, noting that such creative initiatives play a vital role in preserving cultural and natural heritage.

Sandhu said the portrait was an attempt to preserve the aesthetic and cultural essence of Punjab’s agrarian life while also spreading awareness about environmental conservation and sustainable coexistence.