Chandigarh: In 2 weeks since launch, only 165 patients visited GMCH-48 OPDs

Launched on December 1, the out-patient department (OPD) services at the Sector-48 south campus of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, saw a footfall of just 165 patients in two weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the 165 patients, only 90 were newly registered, while the remaining 75 visited the hospital for follow-up consultations.

Initially, the OPDs at the south campus are available for four departments—general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics and orthopaedics.

In addition, the departments of dermatology, radiation oncology, tuberculosis and respiratory medicine, and psychiatry are running their follow-up OPDs here.

OPD schedule

The general medicine OPD is open on Monday and Thursday, general surgery on Tuesday and Friday, paediatrics on Wednesday and orthopaedics on Saturday.

Patients can register between 9 am and 11 am, and OPDs are open from 10 am to 12 pm.

Sample collection and X-Ray facilities are also available during OPD hours. After collection, the blood samples are sent to GMCH-32 for testing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orthopaedics OPD saw most footfall

As per figures shared by GMCH-32, at 61, orthopaedics department attended to the highest number of patients, both new and repeat consultations, in the first two weeks. This was followed by general medicine department (60), radiation oncology (18) and general surgery (13).

However, only four patients each consulted the dermatology and psychiatry departments, three arrived at paediatrics department, and just two at the tuberculosis and respiratory medicine department.

Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent, GMCH-32, said, “Launch of OPD services at the Sector-48 campus is a huge relief for people living in its vicinity, as earlier they had to travel long distances to reach GMCH-32 or PGIMER, especially during registration hours. The footfall of patients will increase with time, as not many know about the OPDs as of now. All facilities for testing have been provided as per the demand of the departments and doctors have been assigned duties as per a roster system. ”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“’We will review the footfall in January 2023 and changes will be made in OPD days or time as needed,” Dr Garg added.