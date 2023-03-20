Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Chandigarh: Light rain on the cards in coming days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2023 02:24 AM IST

As per the India Meteorological Department, chances of light rain are likely to continue in Chandigarh for the next four to five days

After 14.1 mm rain in the city on Saturday, Sunday remained dry but pleasant due to cloudy weather.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature went up from 22.1°C on Saturday to 27.5°C on Sunday, 1.5 degrees below normal. (HT File Photo)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of light rain are likely to continue for the next four to five days.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) approached the region on Sunday. Therefore, chances of light rain will continue on Monday, IMD officials said. Another WD will start affecting the region on Wednesday, bringing along more rain on Thursday and Friday.

Amid the dry weather, the maximum temperature went up from 22.1°C on Saturday to 27.5°C on Sunday, 1.5 degrees below normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature dipped from 16.4°C to 13.8°C, but was still 0.2 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 29°C, and the minimum temperature between 14°C and 16°C.

