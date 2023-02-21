Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man held for snatching tea vendor’s mobile phone

Chandigarh: Man held for snatching tea vendor’s mobile phone

Published on Feb 21, 2023

Identified as Kamal, a resident of Nayagaon, the accused was arrested from Rajendra Park in Sector 1, Chandigarh, while his accomplice, Akhil, managed to flee

The snatched Apple iPhone 12 and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from Kamal, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after two-motorcycle borne men snatched a tea vendor’s mobile phone near the Sector 15/16 light point, police on Monday arrested one of the accused.

Identified as Kamal, a resident of Nayagaon, the accused was arrested from Rajendra Park in Sector 1, while his accomplice, Akhil, managed to flee. The snatched Apple iPhone 12 and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from Kamal.

The victim, Karan, a resident of Kacchi Colony, Dhanas, told the police that he ran a tea stall with his father outside the UIET campus in Sector 25.

On Sunday, he was on his way to the Sector-16 market for some shopping. As he reached the Sector-15/16 light point, two helmetless men on a motorcycle snatched his Apple iPhone 12 and sped away. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station on his complaint.

Following his arrest, Kamal was produced before a court and sent to one-day police remand.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
