Chandigarh: Man poses as farmer to stand surety for snatching accused, booked

Police have booked an unidentified man for impersonating a 77-year-old farmer while standing surety for a snatching accused while applying for bail earlier this year.

Interestingly, the case has been registered six days after the accused, Lakhan, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, was sentenced to five years in jail for snatching by a court that also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him.

The impersonation FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sanjeev Kumar, reader in the court of Jagdish Sood, additional district and sessions judge, Chandigarh.

According to police, Lakhan was arrested on October 15, 2021, for snatching a motorcycle after pushing the rider near the Bapu Dham light point the day before. The snatched motorcycle was recovered from him. But he was granted bail after a man, who identified himself as Raghuvir Singh, a resident of Daun village, Mohali, stood surety for him on April 4, 2022.

However, as per Sanjeev Kumar, during the trial in the snatching case, when Raghuvir Singh, 77, appeared before the court on August 5, 2022, he claimed that he never stood surety for Lakhan. He said he was a Class-8 passout and did not sign in English, as he only knew Punjabi.

Thus, he denied filling or signing the surety bond, and said the supporting documents, including the affidavit, Aadhaar card, jamabandi and valuation certificate were not his.

Following his statement, the court had directed the police to carry out an inquiry and proceed as per law if an offence is found.

A probe was launched and after taking legal opinion, police have now lodged an FIR under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.

