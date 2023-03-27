Chandigarh: Man stabbed for confronting group of drunk men, 5 booked

Police have booked five men for stabbing a Mauli Jagran resident after he stopped them from entering a religious event in an inebriated state on the intervening night between March 24 and 25.

The accused have been booked for rioting, assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation and under the Arms Act at the Mauli Jagran police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Ashutosh, alias Soni, Vishal, alias Pawwa, Deepak, alias Deepu, Lugai and Bhindi, all residents of Mauli Jagran.

The victim, Ajit of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, told the police that after he confronted the accused, they had initially left the event.

But they returned after a while and attacked him with knives and sharp-edged weapons, leaving him in a blood pool.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, citing his serious injuries.

“We have recorded the statement of the victim. It is a case of old rivalry. The accused will be arrested soon,” said a police official privy to the probe.

