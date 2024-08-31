Chandigarh: Man who beat mother to death gets life term

A Hoshiarpur native who had beaten his mother to death in January 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison by a Chandigarh court. According to police, Mahajan, who was then residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 11, thrashed his elderly mother, Sushma Gupta, on January 21, 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Awarding the sentence on Friday, the court of additional sessions judge Sonia also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Akhilesh Mahajan.

According to police, Mahajan, who was then residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 11, thrashed his elderly mother, Sushma Gupta, on January 21, 2020.

She was rushed to PGIMER in an injured state with deep injuries on her mouth. After battling for life for four days, she had succumbed to the injuries on January 25, 2020.

Police, who had initially booked the accused in a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, then arrested him under Section 302 (murder).

A neighbour of the mother-son duo, who lived opposite to their house, had told the police that he had heard loud screams coming out of their house in the afternoon on January 21, 2020.

He immediately came out of his house and found that Mahajan was beating his mother in the back courtyard of their house.

They tried to stop him and asked about the reason why he was beating his mother. But he extended threats to them and told them that his mother had levelled an allegation of murder upon him. Hence, she would have to face the consequences.

He was also abusing his mother. He then inflicted a kick on his mother’s face, due to which her teeth fell and blood started oozing out of her mouth. In the meanwhile, the landlord informed the police, however, the accused continued to beat his mother.

Police then reached the spot and rushed the injured woman to PGIMER.

After the victim died four days after the incident, police collected evidence from the spot in the form of blood spattered slippers on the floor and also six teeth of the victim. The complainant had stated that the son gave his mother a leg blow on the face, resulting in the broken teeth and injuries.

The defence counsel pleaded to the court that the accused suffered from a mental health problem and was not fit. The court dismissed this argument, besides other arguments made by the counsel.