Chandigarh: Man who hacked wife to death with axe gets life term

A Manimajra resident has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for hacking his 35-year-old wife to death with an axe at their house in February 2020. During the court proceedings, the prosecution was able to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, leading to his conviction. (HT Photo for representation)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sonika held Jarnail Singh, alias Kala, guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. A resident of Mariwala town in Manimajra, he was also fined ₹25,000.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Jarnail’s brother Sajjan Singh.

He had narrated that they were both labourers and lived in adjoining houses. Jarnail was married to Manjeet Kaur, who worked as a domestic help, and they had three children — Rajni, 20, who was married; another daughter Sneha, 13, and a son Sukhi, 11.

Sajjan had alleged that Jarnail was a habitual drunkard and would often quarrel with his wife in an inebriated condition. On February 4, 2020, around 4.30 am, his niece Sneha ran out of his brother’s house crying and upon this, he rushed inside. There, he saw Jarnail inflicting axe blows on his wife. On spotting him, Jarnail fled the scene with the axe. Police were alerted and Kaur was rushed to PGIMER, where she was declared brought dead.

A murder case was subsequently registered at the Manimajra police station, and the accused was arrested a few days later from the forest area of Manimajra.

As charges were framed, the accused claimed he was not guilty and opted for trial. During the court proceedings, the prosecution was able to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, leading to his conviction.