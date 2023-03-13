Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Mercury crosses 30°C mark, may hit 33°C within days

Chandigarh: Mercury crosses 30°C mark, may hit 33°C within days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2023 02:59 AM IST

With clear skies likely in Chandigarh this week, it can shoot up to 33°C within this week, as per the India Meteorological Department

After fluctuating over the past week, the maximum temperature crossed the 30°C mark on Sunday for the first time this year.

Tourists taking a stroll at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The maximum temperature rose from 29.6°C on Saturday to 30.1°C on Sunday, 2.6 degrees above normal.

With clear skies likely this week, it can shoot up to 33°C within this week, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature also went up from 14.8°C on Saturday to 15.9°C on Sunday, 3.5 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 32°C, and the minimum temperature between 16°C and 17°C.

