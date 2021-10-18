Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 8 degrees after 1.3mm rain
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 8 degrees after 1.3mm rain

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature went down from 36.4°C on Saturday to 28.4°C on Sunday, 4.1 notches below normal
Visitors enjoying the cloudy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The cool winds and 1.3mm rain on Sunday caused the mercury to drop by eight degrees in Chandigarh.

The maximum temperature went down from 36.4°C on Saturday to 28.4°C on Sunday, 4.1 notches below normal.

This was the lowest day temperature since September 23 when it was 25°C. However, the cloudy skies caused the night temperature to rise to 21.8°C.

“A low-pressure area crossing from Bay of Bengal is responsible for this rain,” said an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, chances of rain will continue on Monday, while clear weather can be expected from Tuesday, when the maximum temperature will start to rise again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man beaten to death in Ambala, five arrested

Chandigarh: Mystery shrouds 30-year-old man’s death

Gangster Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested from Mohali’s Sector 91

Ludhiana’s Jatinder Singh sets up Oman’s win over PNG in T20 World Cup
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP