Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 8 degrees after 1.3mm rain

The cool winds and 1.3mm rain on Sunday caused the mercury to drop by eight degrees in Chandigarh.

The maximum temperature went down from 36.4°C on Saturday to 28.4°C on Sunday, 4.1 notches below normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was the lowest day temperature since September 23 when it was 25°C. However, the cloudy skies caused the night temperature to rise to 21.8°C.

“A low-pressure area crossing from Bay of Bengal is responsible for this rain,” said an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, chances of rain will continue on Monday, while clear weather can be expected from Tuesday, when the maximum temperature will start to rise again.