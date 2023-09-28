Chandigarh: Nurses’ protest at PGIMER enters Day 2

The protest by the PGI Nurses Welfare Association, against the decision to keep qualification pay in abeyance, entered its day two on Wednesday. The protest which started on September 26 will last till September 30.

Nurses holding a protest at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The protest is in response to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Education and Research (PGIMER) administration’s decision to keep qualification pay in abeyance and some long pending demands like promotion, shortage of staff, delayed Modified Assured Career Progression(MACP). Association members protest for two hours–2 pm to 4 pm every day.

Association president Manjneek said, “Nursing officers already have a work burden and at this time the office order has created resentment and unrest among nursing cadres.”

“Due to staff shortage, one nursing officer is doing the work of almost 4 officers. Owing to this increased workload their holidays have been restricted. PGI should immediately withdraw this order and work on the remaining demands,” added Manjneek.

