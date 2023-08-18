Chandigarh: Orientation programme held at Govt College of Education

An orientation programme was organised at Government College of Education, Chandigarh, for the new session of BEd, MEd and post graduate diploma in guidance counselling courses.

Dean college development council Sanjay Kaushik, Panjab University, Chandigarh, was the chief guest of the event. (HT Photo)

College principal Sapna Nanda weclomed the new students and introduced them to the faculty members and acquainted them with the high academic standards prevalent in the institution.

Dean college development council Sanjay Kaushik, Panjab University, was the chief guest. The programme was inaugurated with lighting of the lamp by chief guest, principal and the senior faculty members of the college.

The chief guest also inaugurated the college anthem which is also first of its kind among all government colleges of Chandigarh. The anthem was sung by college faculty member Aarti Bhatt, assistant professor of Music and composed by NSS president Shivam Jha and embodies the essence of collaboration and the pursuit of knowledge.

In his inaugural address, Kaushik, lauded the students for taking up teaching as their profession. He wished them success for their teaching career and said that a teacher must posses positive attitude, effective communication, channelizing energy of pupils in constructive ways and finding self motivation. He further elaborated that education should not be only for bread earning but for assimilating fine ideas and making them our life through education.

Students will be informed about the details of the scheme of studies, time table, various aspects of placement cell, library services, co-curricular activities, skill in teaching, NSS and Red Ribbon Club, etc., during the three-day orientation programme.

The formal vote of thanks was extended by dean of the college Ajay Kumar Srivastava and the whole programme was anchored by associate professor-cum-staff secretary, Lilu Ram.

