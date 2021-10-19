Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Parking contractor fined 70,000 for violations
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Parking contractor fined 70,000 for violations

During an inspection, a team of Chandigarh MC’s engineering wing team found haphazard parking in all lots in Sectors 5, 8, 9, 17, and 22, and attendants were also not wearing proper uniforms
An inspection found vehicles haphazardly parked in Chandigarh’s parking lots. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The municipal corporation on Monday imposed a fine of 70,000 on the parking contractor of Zone 2 for various violations.

During an inspection, a team of the MC’s engineering wing team found haphazard parking in all lots in Sectors 5, 8, 9, 17, and 22, and attendants were also not wearing proper uniforms.

Last week, MC had fined the contractor of Zone 1 (32 parking sites) 10,000 for similar violations.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said any deviation from the parking contracts will not be tolerated and officials concerned had been directed to take strict action against contractors violating the terms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh MC polls: Draw of lots for reservation of wards today

At 24°C, Monday was coldest October day in Chandigarh in 10 years

Rail roko: Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi among four trains cancelled, passengers left harried

Woman battling depression ends life at Panjab University
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP