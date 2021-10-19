Chandigarh: Parking contractor fined 70,000 for violations

The municipal corporation on Monday imposed a fine of ₹70,000 on the parking contractor of Zone 2 for various violations.

During an inspection, a team of the MC’s engineering wing team found haphazard parking in all lots in Sectors 5, 8, 9, 17, and 22, and attendants were also not wearing proper uniforms.

Last week, MC had fined the contractor of Zone 1 (32 parking sites) ₹10,000 for similar violations.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said any deviation from the parking contracts will not be tolerated and officials concerned had been directed to take strict action against contractors violating the terms.