Chandigarh:PHD chamber honours 42 women achievers

Forty-two women achievers from across the country were honoured at an event organised by the PHDCCI Fashion Tex Tech Forum, in collaboration with Fempreneurs Rising Star, at Haryana Lok Bhavan on Sunday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh honouring women in presence of Karan Gilhotra, chair, PHDCCI’s Punjab State Chapter, at Haryana Lok Bhavan on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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The “Mompreneurs – Matri Shakti Samman 2026” ceremony recognised women who have excelled in entrepreneurship, arts, media, sports, education, healthcare, social service and leadership while balancing their roles as mothers and change-makers in society.

Among them were Padma Shri awardees Nirmal Rishi, Malini Awasthi, Shovana Narayan, Arjuna awardee Geeta Phogat, Rubika Liyaquat and Rekha Sharma, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women and Rajya Sabha member.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the PHDCCI had fulfilled a responsibility that every civilised society should uphold.

Karan Gilhotra, chair, PHDCCI’s Punjab State Chapter, said the platform is designed to acknowledge women who have broken barriers, demonstrated resilience and made significant contributions in their respective fields while promoting the vision of a progressive, inclusive and self-reliant India.

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{{^usCountry}} Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh was also present. Other awardees included Harpreet Kaur Babla, former Chandigarh Mayor; Anju Ahuja, chief retail officer of Ahujasons; Upasana Arora, managing director of Yashoda Group of Hospitals; Nupur Sheoran, international boxer; Dolly Jain, a renowned saree draping artist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh was also present. Other awardees included Harpreet Kaur Babla, former Chandigarh Mayor; Anju Ahuja, chief retail officer of Ahujasons; Upasana Arora, managing director of Yashoda Group of Hospitals; Nupur Sheoran, international boxer; Dolly Jain, a renowned saree draping artist. {{/usCountry}}

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