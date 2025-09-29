Chandigarh: PU to host dandiya night tomorrow, no police NOC sought

Panjab University (PU) is set to host a dandiya night on September 30 on the occasion of Ashtami. This comes months after a tragedy during a fest in PU where a student was stabbed to death amid a spat of mismanaged fests and Holi celebrations held by the varsity. It seems there has been little learning as there are over 3,000 people estimated to be present for this event while police NOC hasn’t been sought. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is organising the fest at the Law Ground in front of the Law Auditorium. (HT Photo)

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is organising the fest at the Law Ground in front of the Law Auditorium which has a capacity of around 3,000 people. Panjab University (PU) officials meanwhile claim that police clearance won’t be needed to hold this event as it is being organised by the party in its own capacity and not as a student council event.

An official said, “We had prepared a set of SOPs for holding the student council events and some festival celebrations like Diwali and Lohri, however dandiya night was not included in this, so police NOC won’t be needed.”

PU’s chief of security, Vikram Singh added that they will write to the police to deploy cops at the venue. “We will have around 30 security guards present at the venue and will ask the police for around 50 cops more. We will also ask the police to keep alcometers at the entry and not allow any drunk people inside,” he added.

Singh added that the security team had selected Law Ground for the venue as vehicles will be stopped and made to park near the Indian Theatre Department itself while the road going from Indian Theatre Department to Arts Block 1 and uptown the three-year law department will be closed for the general traffic. Only vehicles with PU stickers will be allowed to enter.

This however seems to likely increase the traffic congestion. The authorities haven’t accounted for the traffic that will be turned back and a situation similar to the cancelled Arjan Dhillon concert from last session can emerge, leading to traffic jams in the campus over several hours.

Speaking about the arrangements for the event, dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan added, “Entry will only be allowed to students of PU, who will have to show their ID cards or their fee slip in case the ID card is not issued. We have asked the organisers to provide a list of volunteers and 15 invitees who will be allowed to enter.”

There is another controversy also as the event will also have stalls for food and other things. In the recently released SOP for cultural events, the proceeds for stalls are supposed to go to the DSW office account and the amount will also be audited at the end of the financial year. The DSW meanwhile said that till now the organisers had not sought any funds from PU so they will manage their stalls by themselves. “We will call a meeting of the student council on Monday. If they take any money from PU then we will have to appoint another student council member and two wardens as well to manage the event,” he added.

This is not the first time that ABVP is holding this event, and a similar dandiya night was held last year as well at Parade Ground. However, eyewitnesses said that the event was poorly managed which led to overcrowding and the power was also cut in between.

Speaking about the event, PUCSC president Gauravveer Sohal said that they will speak to the authorities in Monday’s meetings and will ensure that the event is managed smoothly.