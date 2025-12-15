Chandigarh ranks second best in grievance redressal

City beautiful has emerged as the second best in public grievance redressal, recording one of the lowest average disposal times in the country, according to the monthly report of the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) for November 2025. Telangana earned the top spot among all states and UT’s. Between January 1 and November 30, 2025, Chandigarh disposed of 3,878 public grievances. (HT Photo)

The report, which reviews the performance of States and Union Territories on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), places the Union Territory of Chandigarh second nationally in terms of average grievance disposal time, with an average of just 12 days.

Telangana topped the list with an average disposal time of nine days, followed closely by Chandigarh. Between January 1 and November 30, 2025, Chandigarh disposed of 3,878 public grievances, maintaining a comparatively swift redressal mechanism despite the steady inflow of complaints.

At the national level, the report highlights an overall improvement in grievance disposal across states and UT’s. The DARPG report also underlines the growing role of citizen feedback in improving governance. Another development noted in the report is the operationalisation of a dedicated review module for senior-level monitoring of grievance cases, effective from June 6, 2025.

Chandigarh’s performance gains importance in the context of persistent pendency in several larger states. While 23 states and UT’s reported more than 1,000 pending grievances as of the end of November, Chandigarh remained outside the list of high-pendency regions, reinforcing its reputation for administrative efficiency.

The report further notes that CPGRAMS has been integrated with more than five lakh common service centres (CSCs) across the country, enabling wider access for citizens, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas.