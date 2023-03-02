Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Chandigarh receives 727 applications for 24 posts of junior technician

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2023 09:31 PM IST

The Chandigarh engineering department has received 727 applications for 24 posts of junior technician (electrician). As many as 188 people have applied for seven posts of junior technician (lift operator) and 41 for one post of jeep driver. The process for scrutiny of applications has started and the recruitment tests will be held shortly. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said the recruitments will take place strictly on the basis of merit after a written examination that will be conducted by an independent body. There will be no interview for these posts, as per instructions of the central government. The whole process will be completed within two months, he added.

The central government has directed various UTs to fill up vacant posts on a “mission mode” basis to provide employment opportunities to educated youths of the country.

