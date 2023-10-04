Chandigarh: Register for fancy vehicle numbers from October 5

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited bids for the e-auction of new series “CH01-CS” and left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series.

Bidding will be held from 10 am on October 12 till 5 pm on October 14. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Applicants can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy from 10 am on October 5 till 5 pm on October 11 and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN).

Thereafter, bidding will be held from 10 am on October 12 till 5 pm on October 14.

Re-auction will be held for the left-over numbers from the series CH01-CR, CH01-CQ, CH01-CP, CH01-CN, CH01-CM, CH01-CL, CH01-CK, CH01-CJ, CH01-CG, CH01-CF, CH01-CE, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT, CH01-BS, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL, CH01-BK, CH01-BJ and CH01-BH series.

Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. Sale letter (Form Number 21), Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory for participation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!