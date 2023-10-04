Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Register for fancy vehicle numbers from October 5

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 04, 2023 09:00 AM IST

Applicants can register on https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy from 10 am on October 5 till 5 pm on October 11 and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN).

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has invited bids for the e-auction of new series “CH01-CS” and left-over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series.

Bidding will be held from 10 am on October 12 till 5 pm on October 14. (Getty Images)

Thereafter, bidding will be held from 10 am on October 12 till 5 pm on October 14.

Re-auction will be held for the left-over numbers from the series CH01-CR, CH01-CQ, CH01-CP, CH01-CN, CH01-CM, CH01-CL, CH01-CK, CH01-CJ, CH01-CG, CH01-CF, CH01-CE, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT, CH01-BS, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL, CH01-BK, CH01-BJ and CH01-BH series.

Owners of only vehicles purchased at Chandigarh address are allowed to participate in the e-auction. Sale letter (Form Number 21), Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof are mandatory for participation.

Topics
e-auction
