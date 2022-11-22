Chandigarh’s 5G roll out in January 2023

The city is likely to get 5G service soon — with official sources saying that Bharti Airtel will launch the same in January next year. Reliance Jio, meanwhile, is expected to join the league in the city by March next year.

UT department of information technology on Monday held a capacity-building conference on 5G at the Entrepreneur Development Centre, Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park.

UT adviser Dharam Pal, who inaugurated the conference, emphasised that all stakeholders including UT departments, civic body, industry and government of India should work in tandem to enable a smooth 5G rollout in UT Chandigarh. The IT secretary elaborated on the efforts of the department in developing an internal portal that shall enable efficient and speedy grant of permissions to the Telecom Service Provider (TSP)/Infrastructure Provider (IP).

The workflow of the internal portal was also presented during the conference.

During the conference, attended by over 125 participants, National Broadband Mission, department of telecommunications, Government of India, officials presented an overview of 5G’s benefits across health, education and other sectors

“Likening 5G to the nervous system of the digital economy and society, the officials said it was imperative to understand, both for the officer/officials and the industry, on how 5G would change the scenario,” said Rupesh Kumar, UT’s IT director.

Chandigarh is among the country’s 13 cities selected for the impending launch of 5G. Various telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, have started their 5G trial sites in the city.