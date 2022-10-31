Chandigarh’s air quality drops to ‘poor’ again

After staying in the “moderate” category for a few days, Chandigarh’s air quality index (AQI) once again dropped to “poor” on Sunday.

At 8 pm, the average AQI of the past 24 hours at the Sector-53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) was 221, considered “poor”.

At 206, the AQI at the Sector-22 CAAQMS was also in the “poor” category. But at the Sector-25 CAAQMS, it was in the “moderate” category, with a 111 reading.

An AQI between 200 and 300, can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. When it’s between 100 and 200, it can cause discomfort to the people with lung and heart diseases.

Meanwhile, after decreasing the day before, the maximum temperature rose slightly from 29.7°C on Saturday to 29.9°C on Sunday, but was still one degree below normal.

The minimum temperature also increased from 15°C to 15.6°C, one degree above normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain around 30°C, while the night temperature will remain around 17°C.