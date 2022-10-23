Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s air quality index slips to poor

Chandigarh’s air quality index slips to poor

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 01:58 AM IST

Though the air quality index (AQI) stayed below 200 over the past few days, it went up to 223 at the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at 9pm on Sunday. Between 200 and 300, the AQI is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

A jammed parking lot in Sector 46 market due to Diwali in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A jammed parking lot in Sector 46 market due to Diwali in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Though the air quality index (AQI) stayed below 200 over the past few days, it went up to 223 at the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at 9pm on Sunday. Between 200 and 300, the AQI is considered poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

At CAAQMS, Sector 25, the AQI recorded was 114 (moderate) while at Sector 22, it was 158 (moderate).

As per officials, with a dip in temperatures, the AQI tends to go higher and it is expected to worsen further on Diwali night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out