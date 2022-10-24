Chandigarh’s air quality remains poor for second day in a row

Amid the spike in farm fires in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, and bursting of crackers, city’s air quality index (AQI) continued to remain in the “poor” bracket for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

At 8 pm, the average AQI of the past 24 hours at the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) was 201, considered “poor”.

It was 136 (moderate) at the CAAQMS in Sector 22, and 87 (satisfactory) at the CAAQMS in Sector 25. An AQI between 200 and 300, can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. When it’s between 100 and 200, it can cause discomfort to the people with lung and heart diseases. An AQI between 50 and 100 can also cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry and clear weather on Diwali, as there is no active Western Disturbance in the region currently.

In slight change, the city’s maximum temperature went up from 31°C on Saturday to 31.7°C on Sunday, 0.6 degree above normal, while the minimum temperature dropped from 17.6°C to 15.5°C, 0.3 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 31°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 16°C and 17°C.