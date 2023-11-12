Chandigarh’s air quality rolls back to satisfactory after rain

After braving “poor” air quality (201-300) since Wednesday, the city breathed easy on Saturday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to “satisfactory” (51-100) following the 1 mm rain on Friday. Gurdwara Nada Sahib illuminated on the eve of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas in Panchkula on Saturday. The firecracker bursting window across the tricity is 8 pm to 10 pm. As per experts, the prevailing clean and cold air can lead to poorer air quality on Diwali night when emissions from firecrackers will effect the city. (Sant Arora /HT)

In fact, this was the first time this November that AQI dropped below 100 in the city.

While AQI had fallen below 200 in the morning itself, it continued to decrease and went below 100 at 8 pm.

At 8 pm, the AQI was 97 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22, 76 at the Sector 25 station and 92 at the Sector 53 station.

In Panchkula, it was 99 at 8 pm at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board observatory.

However, as per experts, the clean and cold air can lead to poorer air quality on Diwali night when emissions from firecrackers will effect the city.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped from 16.2°C on Friday to 13.1°C on Saturday, which was normal. On the other hand, the maximum temperature rose from 23.5°C to 25.7°C, still three degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 26°C and the minimum temperature around 12°C.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!