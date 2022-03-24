Chandigarh’s Covid vaccination drive for 12-15 age group picks up pace

The Covid vaccination drive for the 12-15 age group has picked up pace with the UT health department organising camps at various government schools.

On Wednesday, 626 children in this age group got vaccinated with the CorBEvax vaccine, around 61% increase from Tuesday’s tally when 387 children were vaccinated.

As per the population projected by the Centre, about 45,000 children in the age group are eligible for vaccination in Chandigarh. Since March 16, 1,544 children (3.5% of the target), have received their first dose.

The vaccination drive opened to a poor response on March 16 as only 36 children were vaccinated on the day. Keeping in view of the poor response at vaccination centres and increased wastage of vaccine doses, the UT health department had also reduced their number from 35 to 6 in Chandigarh.

“Less than expected children are coming forward for the vaccination, as schools are holding annual exams and they are busy with studies. Also, many children got infected with the virus during the pandemic’s third wave, which peaked in January, making them ineligible for vaccination. It was decided not to open vaccination at health and wellness centres (HWCs), but at schools so children do not hesitate to get vaccinated,” UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said.

He added, “So far, camps are being set up at seven government schools across the UT, including Government Model High Schools at Karsan, Sector 38 West, Manimajra, Vikas Nagar, Timber Market at Sector 26, Sector 49 and Sector 32. We are conducting meetings with the UT education department and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and we are ready to hold vaccination camps where over 40 children come forward getting vaccinations.”

Garg added that the department is now focusing on vaccinating children and schools are being told to educate them on its importance.

Earlier, the anti-Covid vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18 started from January 3.

As per the population projected by the central government, about 72,000 children in the age group of 15-18 are eligible for vaccination in Chandigarh. UT had initially aimed to vaccinate the entire eligible population by January 26.

Since January 3, the UT health department has vaccinated 60,376 (84%) children with at least the first dose of Covaxin and 33,118 (46%) are fully vaccinated. These include children from migrant families and nearby cities.

‘Senior citizens coming forward for third dose’

Though very few frontline workers and health workers have come forward to take the precautionary (third) dose, the most vulnerable section of the population–senior citizens with comorbidities are showing good response.

UT claimed to have vaccinated 100% eligible senior citizens, who are suffering from co-morbidities, with the precautionary dose.

Since January 10, only 3,738 healthcare workers (14% of the target), 6,019 frontline workers (26%) and 16,732 (21%) senior citizens (with or without comorbidities) have received the precautionary jab in the city.

As per officials, healthcare workers are not taking the third dose as many of them were infected with the virus during the third wave.

On January 26, Chandigarh had achieved its target of vaccinating 100% of its adult population with both doses. The Centre had set a target of 8.43 lakh adults to be immunised and as of Wednesday, 10,83,336 (128%) people, including migrants, have taken the first shot here, while 8,76,870 (104%) have been fully vaccinated.