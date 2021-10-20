Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s day temperature rises by 7.8 degrees
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s day temperature rises by 7.8 degrees

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), day temperature in Chandigarh is likely to increase by 1-2 degrees more in the coming days
On Monday, following light rain, the day temperature had dropped to 24 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest October day in Chandigarh in 10 years. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After dropping to 24°C on Monday, the maximum temperature returned to normal after rising to 31.8°C on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it likely to increase by 1-2 degrees more in the coming days.

“With the skies clearing up after the rain on Sunday and Monday, the temperature went up on Tuesday. Though cold winds were blowing due to the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the temperature will rise further in the next few days,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature decreased from 21.6°C on Monday to 17°C on Tuesday, also normal. Over the next three days, highs and lows of 33°C and 18°C are expected.

