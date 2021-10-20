Chandigarh’s day temperature rises by 7.8 degrees

After dropping to 24°C on Monday, the maximum temperature returned to normal after rising to 31.8°C on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it likely to increase by 1-2 degrees more in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With the skies clearing up after the rain on Sunday and Monday, the temperature went up on Tuesday. Though cold winds were blowing due to the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the temperature will rise further in the next few days,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature decreased from 21.6°C on Monday to 17°C on Tuesday, also normal. Over the next three days, highs and lows of 33°C and 18°C are expected.