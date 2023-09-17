Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 issues new directives after altercation involving doctor

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, general medicine department head directed all security guards and nursing officers posted in areas 62, 63 and 64 not to direct patient’s attendants to doctor’s duty room.

Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 issued new directives in view of an altercation on its premises involving a doctor. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision comes after GMCH authorities received a complaint about a junior resident doctor’s alleged aggressive behaviour towards a dengue patient’s family members.

General medicine department head Dr Sanjay D’cruz said the incident in question took place on the night of September 11 in female medical ward Area-63 Block-C when three patient attendants were directed to the doctor’s duty room by security guards/nursing officers on duty.

“The doctor on duty felt threatened and was involved in an altercation with the three attendants who barged into the duty room. Such incidents have occurred in the past as well,” he added.

Amritpal Singh, 27, of Nawanshahr, had alleged that the junior doctor slapped him and acted inappropriately towards a female security guard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The female security guard had also submitted a complaint to the chief security officer after the incident, stating, “A junior resident doctor forcefully took my ID card and used inappropriate language.”

D’Cruz directed that the nursing officer on duty were to personally inform the doctor on duty about the sick patient so that such occurrences are not repeated in future.