Chandigarh’s govt schools reopening on July 19, pvt schools likely to follow suit

With government schools set to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 on July 19, most private schools of the city are also planning to resume physical classes within this month.

While government schools had reopened in November 2020 as well, most private schools had chosen to stay closed, with parents still reluctant to send their children to school.

Now, with the number of active Covid-19 cases going down daily, schools feel parents will accord their consent.

Vice-president of the Independent Schools’ Association, ABS Sidhu said, “A meeting is pending for a unanimous decision, but most schools want to reopen now.”

Sidhu, who is the director-principal of Saupin’s School in Sector 32, said they had sought parents’ approval and also plan to reopen on July 19.

Atul Khanna, director of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, also said that they had sent out consent letters to parents on Thursday. “We plan to open for board classes from July 22, and for Classes 9 and 11 from August 2 onwards,” he added.

Detailed instructions issued by edu dept

Following the Tuesday decision to reopen government schools, UT education secretary SS Gill issued detailed instructions on Thursday. Schools will remain open from 8.30am to 1pm for students and 8am to 2pm for staff. Students will need to bring a consent letter signed by their parents. Online classes will continue for those who choose not to attend physical classes.

All heads of schools have been asked to ensure compliance of Covid protocols, and vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff.