Chandigarh records 10% hike in GST collection in March

The Union Territory of Chandigarh witnessed a 10.09% hike in the collection of gross goods and services tax (GST) in the month of March, as compared to corresponding period of last year. The hike comes after a marginal increase in February. In February, the GST collection increased by just 5% and stood at ₹ 188 crore. It was only ₹ 10 crore higher than the GST collected during the corresponding period of 2022.

As per the data shared by the ministry of finance, the administration collected ₹202 crore in GST in March this year, ₹18 crore more than the GST collected in the same month in 2022.

The finance ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.

After a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December 2022 had increased by 33% last year, against the revenue generated during the corresponding period of 2021.

In December 2022, UT collected ₹218 crore, ₹54 crore more than the GST collection in the same month in 2021.

In November 2022, the gross GST collection dipped by 3% as compared to November 2021, the first instance in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The collection stood at ₹175 crore, ₹5 crore lower than that in November 2021.

In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at ₹203 crore, ₹45 crore higher than the collection in the corresponding period of 2021.

In September 2022, the UT had witnessed 35% jump in GST collection. The collection stood at ₹206 crore, ₹54 crore higher than September 2021.

In May last year, a 29% increase was recorded at ₹167 crore, ₹37 crore more than that in the same period of 2021.

In April 2022, the collection stood at ₹249 crore, a 22% jump from the ₹203 crore collected in April 2021.