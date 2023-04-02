Chandigarh records 10% hike in GST collection in March
As per the data shared by the ministry of finance, the Chandigarh administration collected ₹202 crore in GST in March this year, ₹18 crore more than the GST collected in the same month in 2022.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh witnessed a 10.09% hike in the collection of gross goods and services tax (GST) in the month of March, as compared to corresponding period of last year. The hike comes after a marginal increase in February.
In February, the GST collection increased by just 5% and stood at ₹188 crore. It was only ₹10 crore higher than the GST collected during the corresponding period of 2022.
The finance ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.
After a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December 2022 had increased by 33% last year, against the revenue generated during the corresponding period of 2021.
In December 2022, UT collected ₹218 crore, ₹54 crore more than the GST collection in the same month in 2021.
In November 2022, the gross GST collection dipped by 3% as compared to November 2021, the first instance in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The collection stood at ₹175 crore, ₹5 crore lower than that in November 2021.
In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at ₹203 crore, ₹45 crore higher than the collection in the corresponding period of 2021.
In September 2022, the UT had witnessed 35% jump in GST collection. The collection stood at ₹206 crore, ₹54 crore higher than September 2021.
In May last year, a 29% increase was recorded at ₹167 crore, ₹37 crore more than that in the same period of 2021.
In April 2022, the collection stood at ₹249 crore, a 22% jump from the ₹203 crore collected in April 2021.