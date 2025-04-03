Chandigarh’s GST collection up by 1% in March

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed a slight increase of 1% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. Collected ₹ 241 crore in comparison to ₹ 238 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024. (PTI)

According to the ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s GST collection for March this year stood at ₹ 241 crore, ₹ 3 crore more than ₹ 238 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024. On the other hand, the GST collection in February stood at 12% and it was ₹ 236 crore, ₹ 25 crore more than ₹ 211 crore collected during the same month in 2024.

After witnessing a decline in December last year, the GST collection in January saw an increase of 8% compared to the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2024. The collection for January stood at ₹ 271 crore, which was ₹ 19 crore more than ₹ 252 crore mopped up in the same month in 2024.

In December last year, the GST collection saw a decline of 20%. The collection for December last year stood at ₹ 224 crore, which was ₹ 57 crore less than ₹ 281 crore generated in the same month in 2023. The tax collection saw a growth of 20% in November 2024 when it received ₹ 253 crore, ₹ 43 crore more than ₹ 210 crore generated in the same month in 2023.