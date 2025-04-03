Menu Explore
Chandigarh’s GST collection up by 1% in March

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2025 08:54 AM IST

According to the ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s GST collection for March this year stood at ₹ 241 crore, ₹ 3 crore more than ₹ 238 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed a slight increase of 1% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year.

Collected ₹ 241 crore in comparison to ₹ 238 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024. (PTI)
Collected 241 crore in comparison to 238 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024. (PTI)

According to the ministry of finance, Chandigarh’s GST collection for March this year stood at 241 crore, 3 crore more than 238 crore mopped up during the same month in 2024. On the other hand, the GST collection in February stood at 12% and it was 236 crore, 25 crore more than 211 crore collected during the same month in 2024.

After witnessing a decline in December last year, the GST collection in January saw an increase of 8% compared to the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2024. The collection for January stood at 271 crore, which was 19 crore more than 252 crore mopped up in the same month in 2024.

In December last year, the GST collection saw a decline of 20%. The collection for December last year stood at 224 crore, which was 57 crore less than 281 crore generated in the same month in 2023. The tax collection saw a growth of 20% in November 2024 when it received 253 crore, 43 crore more than 210 crore generated in the same month in 2023.

