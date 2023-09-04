News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s heritage furniture to go under the hammer in Spain

Chandigarh’s heritage furniture to go under the hammer in Spain

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 04, 2023 03:58 AM IST

The easy chair, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret in 1959 for Punjab Engineering College, has a reserve price of ₹3.56 lakh

Yet another piece of Chandigarh’s heritage is set to be auctioned in Barcelona, Spain, on September 7.

Made of teak wood and wicker, the chair that will go for auction in Spain bears the inscription: PEC, Boys Hostel, 59. (HT File)
The easy chair, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret in 1959 for Punjab Engineering College (PEC), has a reserve price of 3.56 lakh. Made of teak wood and wicker, the chair bears the inscription: PEC, Boys Hostel, 59.

Earlier, in last week of July, a pair of Kangaroo Chairs, also designed by Jeanneret, were sold for $8,500 ( 6.9 lakh) by Bartons auction house in Pennsylvania, US.

The reserve price for the chairs was $5,000 ( 4.11 lakh). In a similar auction held in April, a total of nine heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were sold off in Chicago, US, for 1.64 crore, with the most expensive item selling for 18.8 lakh.

On January 27, a French auction house had put up for sale 40 heritage items from Chandigarh, but called off the bidding process hours before the auction.

According to sources, the French Police had taken note of the auction, the biggest so far, and initiated an investigation. Thereafter, the website of the auction house was also not accessible.

Earlier on January 20, 10 heritage items from Chandigarh also went under the hammer in New Jersey, US.

