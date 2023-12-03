Chandigarh’s Jahaan credits Asia Pacific Rally triumph to mental strength

The mantra for Chandigarh-based JK Tyre prodigy Jahaan Singh Gill, who became the first Indian to clinch the FIA Junior Asia Pacific Rally championship in his maiden international outing at Indonesia’s Danau Toba Rally recently, has been right preparation.

The 21-year-old, driving a Subaru WRX STi, alongside co-driver, Bengaluru-based Suraj Keshava Prasad, dominated the junior class, finished eighth in the APRC R2 category and was an impressive 27th from more than 63 entries overall. (HT Photo)

Gill said, “To become the first Indian to win the Junior Asia Pacific Rally title, is something that fills me with a lot of pride. It wasn’t an easy rally by any means. The stages were already tricky and the rain made it worse. But we held our nerve and ultimately got through it. It was my first time driving abroad and I gained a lot of valuable experience. Mental and physical preparation helped.”

Gill burst onto the scene in 2021 with his debut in the K1000 rally and seized the motorsport fraternity’s attention with his fearlessness, speed as well as technical approach to driving. Gill’s FIA Junior Asia Pacific Rally championship win comes hot on the heels of his title triumph in the Junior Indian National Rally Championship.

The Danau Toba Rally marked the first time Gill competed internationally.